The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters, who also specialise in bitcoin scam.

The suspects were identified as Sotonye Orugbane; David Egbunugwu; Emmanuel Chinemerem; Providence Oliver Samuel and Emmanuel Fidelis Nwambu.

Others are: Promise Nkwachi; Micah Nimi, Precious Ogadinma and Ebi Micah.

They were apprehended in an early morning raid on Wednesday at their hideout in Ozuoba by Obirikwere Road, Choba; NTA Road and Ada George Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Investigations indicate that the suspects specialise in love scam, online Bitcoin scam, identity theft, trading scam, among others.

Items recovered from them include 16 Mobile phones of different brands; one HP laptop; two Apple watches and two Vehicles, a Lexus ES 350 with registration number Abuja KUJ 412

AT and one Toyota Camry 2.4 with registration number Abuja KWL 35 AT .

The suspects will be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.