By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested 25 Lagos Vehicles Inspection Officers and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, officers over drivers’ license fraud in the State.

The ICPC made the arrest in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and FRSC.

Also arrested were some officers of the Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA) and other persons in connection with drivers’ license and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos State.

According to the ICPC, the operation was carried out in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Drivers’ License Centres.

Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege and Coker centres in Lagos State.

The body, in a release, said it received information that the officials connived with touts to extort extra fees from applicants before their drivers’ licenses and vehicles particulars were processed.

It said various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.

The commission added that the officials had been granted administrative bail and would be arraigned in Court when investigations had been concluded.





The ICPC stated that the exercise was a continuous one and that similar operations would be carried out in other centres in order to rid motor licensing administration of fraud being perpetrated on the public.