Lagos based YouTuber and food vlogger Sisiyemmie releases the latest video of her vlog where she takes followers through how she creates content for her brand.

The mother of two and award winning content creator also shared where and how she sources for food items to make mouth watery dishes and recipes.

Watch the video and let us know your thoughts…

Yemisi Odusanya aka Sisiyemmie is married to Bobo Yomi and they have two children, Tito and Tiara, who in most cases, are featured in her vlogs.