Entrepreneur and media personality Toke Makinwa has released her latest YouTube weekly vlog and this time she’s addressing individuals who speak too much English.

The 35 year old stated that people who are fund of correcting how others speak, most times have zero action or better still have no money in their pockets.

Makinwa urged everyone to mind their business, especially the one that pays their bills, instead of being nosy about other people’s issues.

Check out her caption:

This week is for those people who love to correct other people’s use of the English language, the plenty English speakers, those we like to call “English Major”. They spend their lives looking at who is speaking English properly and who is sounding right, pls how much do you have in your bank account? Can it buy the English Language? Have a laugh and enjoy the Vlog of the week, pls remember to subscribe, like, comment and Share too.

We all know someone on this table so we can relate.