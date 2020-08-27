By Bayo Onanuga

Talkshow host and comedian Trevor Noah may have given U.S. President Donald Trump snippets of what May await him post January 2021, if he loses the November election.

In a satirically comic ad published in Los Angeles Times, New York Times and Washington Post, the South African born Noah offers legal services to the President ‘who may soon lose immunity” in case of certain criminal trials.

He did not mention Trump by name, but the satire’s reference is unmistakable.

“Are you a soon to be ex-President about to lose legal immunity? Has your lawyer gone to jail? Call the very fine people on your side”, the ad read.

And by that he meant the lawyer clowns in Noah and Sons Advocates.

The ad lists a clutch of crimes that the soon to be ex-president will face, such as corruption and mega corruption, mail murder and obstruction of justice.

The ad is satire at its best and leaves one to one’s imagination.

In the latest poll, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by nine points nationally.

* Onanuga is the editor-in-Chief of TheNews group.



