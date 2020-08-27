By Agency Reporter

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the New Zealand mass killer, who attacked worshippers at two Christchurch mosques last year, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, the High Court announced on Thursday.

The sentence came after three days of the final hearing of the case.

The 29-year-old Australian gunman killed 51 people and injured 40 others on March 15, 2019.





He was convicted on 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges and one terrorism charge.

A total of 91 victims and family members expressed grief, mental and physical injuries, and anger at the hearing in the High Court in Christchurch starting on Monday.

Tarrant murdered 44 people at the Al Noor Mosque and killed seven more at the nearby Linwood Mosque.

He also injured 40 others in the mass shooting, according to the prosecutor.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the strength of the Muslim community who shared their words in court over the past few days.

“You relived the horrific events of March 15 to chronicle what happened that day and the pain it has left behind,” Ardern said in a statement after the sentencing.

“Nothing will take the pain away but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process, and I hope you continue to feel that through all the days that follow,” said the prime minister. She called last year’s March 15 “the darkest day” in New Zealand history.

Reported by Xinhua/NAN