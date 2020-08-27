By Jennifer Okundia

‘Duduke’ crooner and award winning Nigerian songwriter Simi took to Instagram to share pictures with her daughter Adejare having a family moment.

Her musician colleague and hubby Adekunle Gold also shared a video from their family outing and penned the caption : Everything is Okay 🤍

The lovebirds held a private wedding ceremony on January 9, 2019, after dating for five years. They welcomed their baby girl on May 30th 2020.

In a statement, the mom of one said:

‘My God knows I needed you

This love is undefeated too

Stand in my uninhibited shoes

You’ll see God knows I needed you.’