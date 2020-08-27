By Jennifer Okundia
‘Duduke’ crooner and award winning Nigerian songwriter Simi took to Instagram to share pictures with her daughter Adejare having a family moment.
Her musician colleague and hubby Adekunle Gold also shared a video from their family outing and penned the caption : Everything is Okay 🤍
The lovebirds held a private wedding ceremony on January 9, 2019, after dating for five years. They welcomed their baby girl on May 30th 2020.
In a statement, the mom of one said:
‘My God knows I needed you
This love is undefeated too
Stand in my uninhibited shoes
You’ll see God knows I needed you.’
