.

*NLC keeps mum over the issue, but fingers point to the state government

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Secretariat of the Rivers Chapter of Medical and Health Workers Union which is also houses the office of Comrade Beatrice Ituboh, the chairperson of the state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, was sealed on Thursday afternoon.

The office was sealed after thugs invaded it and dispersed labour leaders present at the premises.

A source said officials of NLC led by Comrade Itubo, and leaders of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, were having a meeting at the premises when the hoodlums struck.

It was not clear which government agency was responsible for the sealing of the building as at the time of writing this report.

Comrade Itubo led NLC resorted to using the Medical and Health Workers Union Office after official Secretariat at Igboukwu street in D-line of Port Harcourt was sealed by Rivers State on February 3 for carry out what the government described as “an integrity test”.

Ituboh had accused the Rivers State Government of sealing the Secretariat to frustrate the agitation of workers on issues relating to the need for an acceptable template for the implementation of national minimum wage.





But the Rivers State Government denied the claim in a statement signed by D.A George-Kelly, Special Adviser, Special Projects.

He said: “It is uncharitable and ungrateful for anyone under the aegis of the NLC to misconstrue this exercise for a product of an imagined imbroglio between labour and government.

The Bureau argued that it is the normal practice to carry out general inspections and structural integrity evaluation or tests before the expiration of the defects liability period. “

However, Itubo has not spoken on Thursday’s sealing of the secretariat of the Medical and Health Workers Union, as her lines were switched off at the time of filing this report.