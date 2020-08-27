By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For the third day running, Plateau State has been raking in huge COVID-19 infections, ostensibly toppling Lagos as the new epicentre of the virus.

While Lagos has consistently recorded very low figures in the last three days, Plateau has been churning out uptick figures.

On Thursday, the NCDC reported 196 new cases of the virus, with Plateau recording 85 cases, while Lagos, which used to ramp up huge figures, recorded 21 cases.

On Tuesday, Plateau raked in 50 cases, it moved to 60 on Wednesday and further moved to 85 on Thursday.

This is a sharp contrast from Lagos which recorded 23 cases on Tuesday, 17 cases on Wednesday and 21 cases on Thursday, which means that the state has passed its peak, with the curve flattening out.

However, though Nigeria recorded 296 fresh cases on Thursday, the figures are still low and shows sign of flattening the curve.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stand at 53,317, with 40,726 survivors discharged and 1,011 deaths recorded.

The 296 new cases were reported from 17 states. See figures below:





Plateau-85

Enugu-46

Oyo-31

Lagos-21

Rivers-20

FCT-15

Kaduna-13

Bauchi-12

Delta-11

Ekiti-11

Akwa Ibom-7

Ebonyi-6

Kwara-5

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Gombe-3

Niger-2

53,317 confirmed

40,726 discharged

1,011 deaths