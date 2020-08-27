Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has sent a message to some groups of Nigerians kicking dust against the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

The aggrieved groups are churches and some NGOs.

Some of them have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke his assent to the law because of a section that says government can intervene in a trusteeship, where there is a dispute among members of the trusteeship.

Vice President Osinbajo told the fighting groups to sheathe their swords.

He said the solution to the concerns is simple and urged them to seek an amendment to the CAMA Act at the National Assembly.

“We have a process by which this can be redressed. Whatever the proposal for amendment may be, whatever the view of the leadership of the church may be, regarding the question of how the trustees, whether they are interim trustees or not, can be put into a proposal that will be brought to the National Assembly for consideration for amendment to the law, that is the process which is entirely open and ought to be pursued.

“We are in a democracy and there is a process by which things can be done and that process is the one where you bring forward amendments to the National Assembly and they will do whatever is considered useful in the circumstance.”

Osinbajo spoke today at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation featuring him and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.