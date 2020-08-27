By Esenvosa Izah

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has mourned the death of its founding President, Mr John Dubre.

NUPENG expressed condolences in a statement by its President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, on Thursday in Lagos.

Dubre, who was NUPENG’s president between 1977 and 1983 died at the age of 82.

The statement said that late Dubre was a labour leader who laid enduring foundation for the protection and projection of the rights and privileges of oil and gas workers in Nigeria.

The statement, which did not state when the deceased passed on, described him as a bold, tireless fighter and defender of workers’ rights.

“Late Dubre was a former staff of AGIP Oil Company, where he rose from shop stewards to the highest position of the NUPENG national president.

“Our indomitable late founding president was a torn in the flesh of anti-labour managements in the industry during his hey days in trade unionism, ” the statement said.





It said that until his death, Dubre, even while on wheel-chair, remained active, constantly in touch with the union and participated actively at its 40th anniversary celebration in Abuja in December 2018.

“He will be greatly missed by the union for his fatherly counsel and support till his last hours on earth. May his soul Rest in Peace,”the statement said