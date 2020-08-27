Nigerian singer-songwriter Niniola, comes through with the official music video of her recently released single, “Addicted,” off her sophomore album “Colours and Sounds.”

The 33 year old acclaimed queen of Afro-House, sings and dances passionately about how addicted she is to her lover and cannot do without him.

Check on the lyrics:

Nini de

Nini de o o a

I find it hard to sustain

O fa e hard to locate you

Mo wa e lo si Coaste

Coz i just have to locate you

You know what i need

You know i need it

I’m so addicted

I mean

I can’t live without it

(America)

The video was shot by the highly-rated Adasa Cookey alongside Michael Ndika in Lagos, Nigeria, dedicated to her late dad, Rtd Simeon Olaosebikan Apata.

She participated in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013. After releasing her debut single “Ibadi”, she was nominated for Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.



