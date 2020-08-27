The Federal Government of Nigeria has changed the resumption date for the commencement of international flights into and out of the country.

The resumption date which was earlier scheduled for August 29, 2020, has now been moved to September 5, 2020.

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, announced the change of date at Thursday’s briefing by the Presidential Task Force.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had announced on August 17, 2020, that international flights would resume on August 29.

However, Nuhu stated that September 5, 2020 was picked because there were still issues to be sorted out before allowing international carriers to operate into and out of Nigeria.

“Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020,” the Federal Ministry of Aviation also tweeted.