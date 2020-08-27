By Taiye Olayemi

A natural amphitheatre has been found on the foot of a Nigerian hill in the western state of Ekiti.

The discovery has generated much excitement such that Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Kayode Fayemi on Tourism Development, said the discovery will boost tourism in the state.

He said the site was discovered on the foot of a mountain in Iyin-Ekiti, Ojo-Lanre said.





“A new, natural tourism site, which will add to the global wonders in the universe, has been discovered on the foot of a mountain on Ado-Ekiti Road, Iyin Ekiti.

“The wonder rock, which looks like an amphitheatre is found on Abanijorin Rock, one of the beautiful rocks, which God planted on Iyin-Ekiti landscape.

“It is covered with a rock shelter and harbours a sequentially arranged rock pebbles as seats, capable of accommodating 500 guests or audience during a performance.

“The natural amphitheatre has an entry, an exit, air outlets and a foyer, where guests or audience can stand to have an awesome panoramic view of Ado-Ekiti,” he stated.

Ojo-Lanre further stated that he had led a team of tourism enthusiasts to the site for verification and on the spot assessment.

According to him, all the visitors marvelled at the unique wonder of nature.

He said the site was discovered by a clergyman, Pastor Bayode, “who fellowships on Mount of Solutions and Power”, situated at about two kilometres away from the site.

Ojo-Lanre said a team from the state Economic Research and Policy Documentation would visit the site to take its inventory for further attention and enhancement.