Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson, is celebrating 9 years wedding anniversary with her husband Prince Odi Okojie and their lovely children.

The couple got married in 2011 and they have 4 kids together. Taking to her social media page, Mercy shared a video with her family and penned the message below:

🤣🤣 today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey..its been an awesome ride….starting and ending my day with thots of you and you only.

You are so worth it babe, I Love you Today and always…..

Last year we went to dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy 🤣🤣🤣 Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries….🙈🙈🙈🙈

Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo🤣🤣 and Henry matter don tire me🤣🤣🤣

The mum of 4 is a native of Okene in Kogi State, born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Daniel Johnson and wife Elizabeth Johnson, as the fourth child in a family of seven.

She attended Rivers State Secondary School and the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In 2009, she won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2009 African Movie Award ceremony, and also Best Actress award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the comedy movie Dumebi the Dirty Girl.

Johnson who made her debut as film producer with ‘The Legend of Inikpi,’ is the senior special assistant (SSA) to the Kogi state governor on entertainment, arts and culture since 2017.



