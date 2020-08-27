By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City has said farewell to its former midfielder Gareth Barry on his retirement.

The former Manchester City player had a five year stint at the club appearing in 132 matches scoring six goals for the club.

He also helped the team win the EPL title in 2011-2012 season and FA Cup in 2010-11 season.

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Gareth Barry all the best in his retirement! 🙌 🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/L1G0YSSn6N — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 27, 2020

The English midfield decided to hang his boots at age 39 after ending his three-year spell with West Bromwich Albion.

Barry appeared a record of 653 times in the premier league and scored 53 goals in all appearances. The midfielder also earned 53 caps for England’s national team.

The ace midfielder played through Brighton academy before joining Aston Villa where he made his senior debut playing a total of 365 matches for the club.

Barry who also played at Everton where he won individual honours like Everton player of the season 2015-16 and Everton players’ player of the season that same season.





Barry holds the record for player with the most appearances in the premier league having appeared in 653 matches.

Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Alibions are teams the midfielder circled before ending his career.