Ousted President Boubacar Keita was released today by the military junta that held him hostage since 18 August.

Reports from Bamako said the former leader was freed from Kati Garrison and taken to his home in Sebeninkoro, a district in Bamako.

It was not clear whether he is facing another round of house restriction, as soldiers from Mali’s special forces were still guarding him.

The country’s main newspaper L’ESSOR said there has been no official confirmation of his release.

His freedom is being linked to negotiations between ECOWAS envoys led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and the military junta.

The two parties were said to have agreed, that Since Keita had resigned, he should be allowed to return to his family.

L’ESSOR also reported that Keita had expressed the wish to be allowed to leave Mali to pursue a treatment protocol in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.