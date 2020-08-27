By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arguable, one of the best football players in the world, Lionel Messi has been making rounds recently owing to speculations around the next club the attacker would play for.

The Argentine dropped the juggernaut on Barcelona, his current team when he made his intentions clear he wants to leave the Spanish giants.

Afterwards, there has been speculations here and there as to where next the player would move to.

Reportedly, the player’s agent had travelled to Manchester City to handle negotiations and see if a possible transfer could happen. Also, other reports have it that French giants, PSG are interested in signing the Argentine.

The attacker, however, could have dropped a hint on the next club he would play for after following Chelsea’s official handle on Instagram on Thursday.

Rumors about Messi joining Chelsea also went round after Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender and friend to Chelsea’s coach, Frank Lampard tweeted that he just heard the Chelsea’s manager is in for Messi.

Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi

Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 25, 2020

Largely, Messi’s next destination cannot be ascertained as conditions around his exit from Barcelona are not clear yet. Both the players’ lawyers and Barcelona’s are interpreting certain clauses in the last contract the Argentine signed with the club.





Which club would Messi be representing next season remains a rhetorical question even the player himself cannot answer at this critical time in his career as he nears retirement.