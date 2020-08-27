By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

American singer, Katy Perry and her beau Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together.

Meanwhile, the newborn, a baby girl is to be named Daisy Dove Bloom.

UNICEF shared the goodnews on Twitter as both Katy and Orlando serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for the organisation.





They included a black and white photo of them holding onto their newborn’s hand.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy.”

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a statement.