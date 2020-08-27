President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office.

News of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former heads of state, Senate President, governors, some Ministers, and senior government officials.

As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: “He deserves it.”

Buhari thanked the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

President Buhari said he believes that Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution.

He urged him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

The President rejoiced with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr Adesina over the re-election.

He also commended members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

He pledged the full support of his government to Adesina, to ensure he has a successful tenure as helmsman of the AfDB.



