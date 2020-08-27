By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina over his re-election as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) by the Board of Governors of the Bank.

In a goodwill message Jonathan noted that the AfDB boss recorded significant achievements in his first tenure and urged him to do more to ensure that the impact of the Bank’s development initiatives is felt across the continent.

According to him, “I congratulate Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as the President of the African Development Bank by the Board of Governors of the Bank.

“I am proud of Dr. Adesina because he has remained consistent as a man of vision and considerable capacity; traits he generously put to use while serving as a key member of our administration’s economic team and minister of agriculture.”

He said in his first term as President of AfDB, Adesina brought about exemplary leadership, significant achievements and broken records, especially with the bank’s recent unprecedented capital increase by 125% to $208 billion.

Jonathan added that with his re-election and focus on infrastructural development, youth empowerment and regional integration, he believed that AfDB would continue to strongly reflect the voice, vision and aspirations of the founding fathers of the Bank.

“I urge him to deploy his astute managerial skill to ensure that the positive impact of the Bank’s development initiatives is felt across the continent,” he said.