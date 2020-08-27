Since 2017 when he became the world’s richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, keeps deepening his wealth numbers, while rivals are left to trail.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Bezos is now worth $202 billion, to become the first man to have a networth above $200 billion.

Here are some Bezos wealth numbers:

*Bezos’s networth of $202 billion is $78 billion more than the estimate for Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who stands at number two.





*He hit $150 billion in 2018, to sustain the title of world’s richest man.

*He first became the richest man in the world in 2017.

*His former wife, MacKenzie Scott is now worth $66 billion, the market value of 4 percent of Amazon she got from Bezos as part of divorce settlement.

*Bezos company Amazon is now worth $1.7 trillion, second to Apple.

* Bezos is rich because Amazon is rich.

* He has also created $10 billion Earth Fund to battle climate change