By Abankula with agency report

The U.S. National Basketball Association, NBA postponed all three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday after Milwaukee Bucks players boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

The boycott was to protest the police shooting of 29 year-old African American Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

After the Bucks announced their boycott, the Milwaukee Brewers also followed suit, by shelving their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds.





The boycott spread to other sports, such as Major League Baseball and WNBA games slated for Wednesday night.

For instance, the Brewers and Cincinnati Reds opted not to play their game in Milwaukee.

Tennis was so it as former world number one Naomi Osaka withdrew from the WTA semi-final in Cincinnati due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake

“In light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed,” the NBA said in a statement.

“Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

The Magic, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series, left the court when it was clear the Bucks were not going to play.

Beyonce’s song “Freedom” rang out in the empty arena in Orlando as the clock counting down to the start of the game ran out.