By Bayo Onanuga

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the policeman who brutally shot 29 year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He is Rusten Sheskey.

He was the trigger-happy cop who shot the father of six, seven times on the back, giving him injuries that have paralysed him.

The local police department initially refused to name him, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice has unveiled him.





He had spent seven years with Kenosha Police Department.

His identity had been revealed since Monday, but there was no official confirrmation, until Wednesday.

*Bayo Onanuga is the reporter-at-large for P.M.News