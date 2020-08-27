By Nehru Odeh

Facts have emerged about how Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level Microbiology student of University of Benin, was brutally raped and murdered in a church at Ikpoba Hill area of Benin-City.

Collins Ujegbulem, one of the six suspects paraded by the Edo State Police Command over the murder claimed that a lady, Mary Adeh, paid them the sum of N1 million to kill the student for rituals.

He also said he was the one who hit Omozuwa with a fire extinguisher that led to her eventual death.

Narrating how the murder was carried out on that Ill-fated night, he said four of the assailants were inside the church, while he stood at the entrance on the look-out for anybody coming to the church so he could inform the rest members of the gang who were engaging Omozuwa.

He said he suddenly heard a heavy sound and saw that Nelson, a member of the gang had hit Omozuwa in the neck with a plank.

The suspect added that Omozuwa fell and kicked a table. As she was about to stand up, she was hit again with a plank. Seeing that she had fallen, he, Collins, then carried a fire extinguisher that was inside the church and hit her head. Then Omozuwa’s blood was allegedly cleaned with her handkerchief and given to Mary, the lady who had paid them N17 million to kill her for rituals.

The police had trapped and arrested the suspects by tracing Omozuwa’s mobile phone to one Osabohien Nosakhare, a phone repairer at Agbor Park in Benin, who had bought it for the sum of N17, 000.

Nosakhare, who was arrested around Owie Quarters in Benin-city then took the police to arrest the principal suspect, Collins Ujegbulem, who confessed to participating in the gruesome murder.





Collins then named Akhator Valentine and Nelson Ogbebor as other members of the gang.

Tina Samuel was arrested for allegedly obstructing the police rom arresting her son identified as lucky. Lucky is suspected to have participated in the murder.

The suspects paraded by the Police are: Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Tina Samuel, Mary Adeh, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ujegbulem.

Uwaila had gone to the church to read when the suspects raped and inflicted serious injury on her, which eventually led to her death.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, while briefing pressmen, said autopsy report revealed that Omozuwa was raped. “The matter is of great concern to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, who sent homicide experts to work with our policemen in Benin.

“What we are seeing today is a result of the efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime, and today, I announce to you that the perpetrators have been arrested.”