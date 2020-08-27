By Abubakar Ahmed

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has declared 3-days mourning in honour of victims of an auto crash which occured on Wednesday evening along Gusau-Funtua road.

Earlier, PM News reported that 14 people died when a trailer run into three cars at the scene of the accident.

According to eye witnesses, the deceased persons were well wishers who came to receive the governor from a trip outside the state.

A statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Zailani Bappa in Gusau on Thursday, said the national flag to be flown at half mast during the mourning period.

The statement revealed that the carnage took place shortly after the governor passed the spot, but immediately returned to the scene to assist the victims.

“On arrival, he ordered for the quick conveyance of the corpses to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

“Matawalle directed immediate contact with the families of the victims and ordered all his staff to gather at the Hospital the following day for a befitting burial to the deceased,” it added.

NAN