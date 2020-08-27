Former governor of Gombe State Ibrahim Dankwambo on Wednesday laid the responsibility to complete the abandoned Gombe Mega Park project at the doorstep of current Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He said rather than “framing excuses for his inadequacies, the governor should seek tutorials on good governance from him.

Dankwambo who spoke via a telephone interview with reporters in Gombe, reacted to the threat by Yahaya to take legal action against his predecessor over the abandoned project.

Yahaya who spoke at an unscheduled visit to the uncompleted Mega Park project which began in 2012, said his administration will not spare his predecessor for his ‘collateral damage’ to the lean resources of the state.





He said the site of the park does not only reduce its relevance to commuters but has caused environmental disrepair to the College of Education. Water passing through this building has caused havoc to the college of education, that school is very dear to us, as of today it accommodates about 10,000 students.”

NAN