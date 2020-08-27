By Kazeem Ugbodaga

At 41, gorgeous Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has taken part in over 100 movies in the industry, making her one of the most successful actresses. Though unmarried at that age, she still looks pretty and kinky, with several men still dying to have her.

Bug going by latest interview, she is scared to get married because she is afraid of disappointment, though she already had a daughter out of wedlock.

Over the years, the popular Nollywood actress has taken parts in movies that shot her into the limelight and her name still rings bell in the industry, with lots of brands coming her way in the form of endorsement.

How did she gain so much prominence?

Right from the age of eight, Nnaji began her quest in the movie industry when she took part in the popular soap opera then, “Ripples.” She gained much role in 1998 when she took part in the movie, “Most Wanted.” She capped it up in 1999, in the movie, “Camouflage,” and two years later, in another movie, “Love Boat,” with popular actor, Ramseh Nouah.

In the movie, “Dead Warrant” in 1999, she played the role of Anita. That movie had the likes of Emeka Ike and Eucharia-Anunobi Ekwu. The year 2002 was a great one for Nnaji, as she took part in seven movies. These are: ‘Fire Dancer,’ taking the role of Nene; ‘Sharon Stone,’ playing the key role as ‘Sharon Stone; ‘Runs!’ taking the role of Adesua, with Gorgina Onuoha in the movie; ‘Power of Love,’ where she played Juliet, with Ramsey Nouah and Grace Amah taking part in the movie.

In the movie, ‘Formidable Force,’ Nnaji acted with the likes of Gorgina Onuoha and Hanks Anuku; while she teamed up with Ramsey Nouah and Pete Edochie in the movie, ‘Battle Line.’

With 26 movies in her kitty in 2003, Nnaji had a great year. She became a household name in the Nollywood industry. The movies include: ‘Above Death: In God we Trust,’ along with Pete Edochie, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Ramsey Nouah and Zack Orji. That year, she also took part in the ‘Blood Sister’ with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Tony Umez.





Others are: Break Up, Butterfly, By His Grace, Church Business, Deadly Mistake, Emergency Wedding, Emotional Tears, For Better for Worse, Honey, Jealous Lovers, Keeping Faith: Is that Love? Last Weekend, Late Marriage, Love, My Only Love, Not Man Enough, Passion and Pain; Passions, Player: My Lover Man; Private Sin, Sharon Stone in Abuja, Super Love, Chosen One and Women Affair.

The Nollywood diva had a couple of movies in 2004, amounting to 13 movies which she acted with the likes of Georgina Onuoha, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Stephanie Okereke, Mike Ezuruonye, Tony Umez, Dakore Egbuson, Rita Dominic, Ramsey Nouah, Tony Umez and Stella Damasus-Aboderin.

Some of the movies are: Bumper to Bumper, Critical Decision, Dangerous Sister, Goodbye New York, He lives in Me, Into Temptation, My First Love, Never Die for Love, Promise Me Forever, Stand by Me, Treasure, Unbreakable and We Are One.

On 7 September 2018, her directorial debut ‘Lionheart’ was acquired by online streaming service Netflix, making it the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. The movie had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, alongside Farming, the Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s autobiographical directorial debut where she starred in alongside Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Her exploits in the Nollywood industry came with lots of awards and nominations. Her LionHeart, at the 19th Black Reel Awards in 2019 won the Outstanding Foreign Film/World Cinema Motion Picture Award. The same movie was nominated at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In 2016, her movie, ‘Road to Yesterday’ won the Best Movie West Africa award. She also won the Best Actress in Supporting Role in the movie, ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ in 2014 and had several nominations.

With all these achievements and many more, there was no way the mention of her name will not resonate in the entertainment industry. Her popularity is capped with 2.3 million followership on Twitter and eight million followership on Instagram.