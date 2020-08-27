Nigerian musician, social activist and Lakreem Entertainment Inc front-liner Eedris Abdulkareem, officially drops two new videos entitled “Captain Hosa” and “My Edo“.

“Captain Hosa” was made in appreciation of the economic and commercial impact of Edo State philanthropist, Idahosa Wells Okunbo also known as Captain Hosa.

While “My Edo” is culled from the rapper’s forthcoming 24-track album “Nothing But The Truth“.

The record is about the current status of Edo state, urging the citizens to “closely scrutinize the situation and make informed decisions.