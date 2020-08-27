

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Atta of Igala and President Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni II, may have joined his ancestors.

However, the official announcement of the death from the palace in Idah is being awaited.

It was gathered that the number one traditional ruler in Kogi state passed on this morning at Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja.

The Atta was said to have been taken to the hospital three days ago following an undisclosed illness.

News of the sudden passage has been filtering in hushed tones since morning.

Social media posts on the death have also surfaced.

A source privy to the development confirmed to this magazine that the remains of the departed royal father may be en-route his domain for traditional rites before the death can be announced.