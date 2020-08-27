The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto Zonal Office on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, secured the conviction of one Jabir Yahaya, before Justice Ibrahim A. Kangiwa of the Kebbi State High Court, Birnin Kebbi.

The convict was prosecuted on a one-count charge of cheating to the tune of N152,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty-two Thousand Naira).

The one-count charge read, “That you Jabir Yahaya sometime in June 2019, in Birnin Kebbi within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Justice of Kebbi State, did fraudulently cheat one Bashir Usman by dishonestly deceiving him to collect a total sum of N152,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand Naira) from him for the purpose of doubling and making N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) for him, which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law, CAP 89Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge, following which prosecution counsel, S.H. Sa’ad asked the court to convict and sentence him in line with Section 322 of the Penal Code Law.

However, defence counsel, Hamza Liman, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as his client is a first time offender who has become remorseful and has fully restituted the victim the money collected from him.

Justice Kangiwa convicted and sentenced Yahaya to three months imprisonment with N100, 000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira ) option of fine.