By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has landed in Akwa Ibom State on his controversial tour of projects in PDP States.

In Cross River State, Fani-Kayode had lost his cool and insulted Daily Trust Correspondent, Eyo Charles who asked him a simple question on who was bankrolling his tour.

Fani-Kayode fell into a rage, saying: “I am saying this on live TV. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any questions from this man.

“What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? To do what? Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher? Please don’t insult me here. I don’t want to take any questions from this man.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards.

“I have been in politics since 1990. I have been locked up many times by this government. Suffered. I have been persecuted unlike most of the politicians you follow for brown envelope. Don’t ever judge me by that standard. I spend I don’t take and I am not a poor man — I have never been and I will never be.”

But on his twitter on Thursday, Fani-Kayode said he arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom last night and would be in the State in a couple of days to inspect projects.

“My delegation & I arrived in Uyo,Akwa Ibom last night. Staying with my friend & brother, Gov. Emmanuel Udom at Government House.





“I am proud of him & what he has achieved here. I look forward to seeing all his projects & touring the state & to my next few days in Akwa Ibom,” he said.