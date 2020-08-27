No fewer than 15 suspected Internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested in Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The suspects are: Sunday Okpe; Taiwo Adelagun; Obarakyo Tega; Fasuyi Oladapo; Mark Adedeji Kuju; Adelakun Kehinde Adewunmi; Temitope Gabriel Onore, Christopher Blessed and Aniche Ezenwa Francis.

Others are: Abiodun Godspower Odion; Abiodun ThankGod Omoh; Raji Ayo Sheriff; Adeogun Babatunde, Olusesi Razaq Demola and Kole Adetoyinbo.

According to the EFCC, the suspected internet fraudsters were arrested on August 15, 2020 at Ayo Babatunde Crescent and James Adejumo areas of Lekki, Lagos State, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their criminal activities.

The commission stated that during the arrest, the suspects, who were allegedly members of Organized Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, OCCSN, tried to destroy evidence by flushing their mobile devices into the toilet, burning some and also throwing their laptops into the nearby bush and lagoon.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic vehicles, mobile devices and laptops.

The commission said the suspects would soon be charged to court.