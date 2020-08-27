By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases plunge further on Wednesday, with Lagos, the once epicentre of the virus recording an all time low.

It seems Plateau State has taken over from Lagos as the new epicentre of COVID-19 having led the infection chat for the second day running.

Plateau raked in 60 new cases from the 221 fresh cases announced by the NCDC for the nation on Wednesday. Plateau’s 60 new cases is higher than the 50 cases it recorded on Tuesday.





Lagos recorded 17 new infections on Wednesday, the lowest it has recorded in over four months.

On Tuesday, Lagos recorded 26 cases, which has further dropped to 17.

However, the nation’s 221 new COVID-19 cases represent a drop from the 252 cases it raked in on Tuesday.

This has now taking the nation’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 53,021, with 40,281 survivors discharged and 1,010 deaths recorded.

Today’s new cases were recorded in 20 states.

See figures below:

Plateau-60

FCT-33

Kaduna-26

Rivers-18

Lagos-17

Enugu-9

Kwara-9

Ondo-9

Nasarawa-6

Gombe-5

Anambra-5

Delta-4

Abia-4

Imo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Oyo-2

Osun-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

53,021 confirmed

40,281 discharged

1,010 deaths