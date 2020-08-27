Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur player, Tanguy Ndombele have tested positive for coronavirus.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported today that Pogba tested positive on Wednesday and will no longer be called to the French national team.

The news is also a big blow also to his Manchester team, preparing to begin the Premier League in two weeks.

Pogba had hoped to stage a big comeback to French coach Didier Deschamps squad, after a year’s absence.

His position has now been taken by the 17 year-old Rennes player Eduardo Camavinga.

Tanguy Ndombele will also not be called up for the national side too.

The France’s squad is scheduled to meet Sweden on 5 September and Croatia on 8 September in the Nations League.