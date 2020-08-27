By Muhammad Nur Tijani/Kano

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano said on Thursday that he will not hesitate to sign the execution order of a 30-year-old singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, sentenced to death by hanging by an Upper Shari’a Court in the state if there was no appeal over the sentence.

Aminu was sentenced to death on 11 August after he was declared guilty of making blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

The court said he violated Section 382 (b) of the Kano State Penal Code Law 2000.

Aminu now has has 12 days left to appeal for the upturning of the death sentence.

But speaking at a special stakeholders forum Ganduje said that he would not hesitate to sign order for the execution of the convict at the expiration of the 30-day appeal window.

“If the 30 days elapsed and the convict has not appealed, and there is no evidence that he had appealed, I will not waste time in signing the warrant for the execution of the man who blasphemed our Holy Prophet of Islam.

“Lawyers just told us that the case could go up to the Supreme Court. So if that happens, I will not waste time to abide by the verdict right away,” he said.‎





The governor also lamented that blasphemy was becoming rampant, stressing that the government would not rest on its oars until it addressed the menace.

Islamic clerics present at the event declare support for the signing of the death warrant, noting that it is the only way to deter others.

They also urged the governor not to be cowed by the opposition to the death sentence passed on Aminu by human rights organisations.

They noted that Islamic religion had outlined clear punishment against any person that committed blasphemy. ‎

In the same vein, Aminu Gadanya, Chairman of Kano chapter of Nigerian Bar Association said the association had declared supported for the judgement because the trial was based on the provisions of the law and there was fair hearing.

He noted that the judgment was done within the jurisdiction of the Court while the convict has the right to appeal. ‎

Also speaking, Muhammad Garba, Chairman, Kano chapter of Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria said the association would stand very firm behind governor’s stand on execution of the death sentence.

‎

Garba said the accused was convicted under Section 382 (b) of the Kano state Penal Code Law 2000.

He claimed that the Supreme Court had upheld death penalty for blasphemy

On his part, Ahmad Magaji, the Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Kano, stated that the convict was in his custody and no lawyer had indicated interest in assisting him to appeal the judgment

