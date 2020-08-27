By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija house, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri have welcomed their first child together.
The Olympic couple welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, August 26th at about 7:00 am (London time).
According to Perri’s post, the little boy would be named Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.
Meanwhile, Mike himself was born to a Jamaican Father and Nigerian mother, and his middle name is Olayemi.
He owns the first Black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom and he’s also a professional athlete.
