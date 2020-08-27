An articulated truck lost control and crashed into a building situated at Owode-Onirin on Thursday in Lagos.
Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that the accident, saying it happened around 4.10 p.m. on Lagos-Ikorodu express.
He said that a preliminary report on the accident inward Owode Onirin revealed that the empty articulated truck was involved in a lone accident.
“The articulated truck veered off the road and crashed into a residential building at Owode-Onirin,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu said.
He, however, said that no injuries recorded as the driver and residents of the building were unhurt.
Oke-Osanyintolu said that the accident was caused by the recklessness of the driver.
He said that the truck had been recovered off the building with the aid of a private tow truck.
He added that the incident had been handed over to the Police at Owode Onirin police station for further investigation.
