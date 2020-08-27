By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its schedule of activities for legislative by-elections in Enugu and Katsina State in adherence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is contained in a press statement released and signed by Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the statement, the by-elections will be in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The legislative by-elections are for Isi-Uzo State Constituency, Enugu State and Bakori State Constituency, Katsina State.

”In the official notice signed by Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner, APC Director of Organisation, the schedule of activities is as follows: Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Thursday 27th August 2020

”Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Friday 28th – Sunday 30th August 2020, Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Monday 31st August 2020.

”Screening of Aspirants: Tuesday 1st September 2020, Publication of claims and objections: Wednesday 2nd September 2020, Screening Appeals: Thursday 3rd September 2020.

”PRIMARY ELECTION: Saturday 5th September 2020, Election Appeal: Monday 7th September 2020

”The Expression of Interest form cost N100, 000 while the Nomination form for the state assembly elections cost N750, 000 totalling N850, 000.





”Female Aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.