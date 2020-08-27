Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said that Adesina’s re-election was a testimony to his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the growth and development of the African continent.

He described Adesina as a good ambassador of Nigeria and Africa that deserved to be re-elected, having distinguished himself during his first term in office as the head of the international organisation.

The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and those who played crucial roles in the re-election bid of the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, as President of AfDB.

He said that Adesina’s re-election was well-deserved.

The governor said that Adesina had in the last 30 years proved himself as a good administrator and technocrat in different public offices at national and international levels.

“I am confident that your re-election will bring more development to the African continent as you supervise the affairs of African Development Bank for another five years,” he said.