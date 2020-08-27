Pre-season plans for Chelsea are already being complicated as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori are self-isolating after returning from their holiday to Mykonos.

Four other Chelsea players apart from them are also said to be staying off the training ground under COVID-19 guidelines.

With the Greek-island, Mykonos not part of places where people must self-isolate when they return to England, the situation is an issue for England’s manager Gareth Southgate.

The England manager has listed Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham in the England Squad for the Nations League match against Iceland and Denmark on the 5 and 8 of September respectively.

Frank Lampard’s men returned to training last week and are preparing for a friendly against Brighton on Saturday.

Chelsea having lost out on signing Lewis Dunk from Brighton announced the arrival of Ben Chiwell on Wednesday, from Leicester for £50 million.