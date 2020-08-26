By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-pop singer, Adeola Adeyemi Olamide popularly known as Yemzzy has returned with another dope tune dupped ‘Remember’.

Yemzzy dropped the new song sequel to his previously released “Blessings” and “Only One” which are already enjoying massive airplay.

Remember was produced by multi talented Everyoungzy





Speaking about the song, Yemzzy revealed that, “at a time I was sourcing for beats badly then I came across one of Everyoungzy’s beat, crazy sound I love so bad, then I jumped on it and yeah this’s how Remember came alive. I hope you all relate and love the song as much as I do.”

The super-talented singer who hails from Osun State promised to deliver highly regarded songs and back to back hits and he’s delivering already.

Remember is available now on Audiomack,