By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has said that the state would be among the richest in the country if President Muhammadu Buhari supports his plan.

The governor made this statement at the Head Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja, saying poverty was a way to pervasive sickness.

According to the governor, his government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that earnings of Zamfara State and residents improve.





He also said that they are building facilities at the grassroots so everybody can access primary healthcare. He said that all general hospitals in the state have been equipped with new ambulances and health equipment to improve the secondary healthcare system.

Matawalle revealed that all 147 primary health centres in the state are being built in every ward in the state, saying that his government is ready to welcome the participation of NHIS in Zamfara.

The executive secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo assured the governor of the agency’s support.

He further commended the governor for his effort in keeping the state against bandits which he said discouraged professionals from the state.

Recall that on Monday, Matawalle presented gold bars and an assortment of precious stones, products of Zamfara to President Muhammadu Buhari.