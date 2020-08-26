Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has explained why he did not include Nigerian Super Eagles target, Bukayo Saka, in his squad for the UEFA Nations League.

Saka’s omission has generated a lot of debate because the squad announced by Southgate does not have a recognized left-back.

However, Southgate said he dropped Saka because he is more attack-minded than defensive.

“He’s obviously with the Under-21s this time and I feel he’s more of an attacking player. I know he’s played at left-back and he’s given good contributions there in an attacking sense certainly,” Southgate was quoted as saying by Goal.com.


“At the moment left wing-back, left side higher up the pitch, I know he’s played in midfield and on the right as well but that they would be his better positions. He’s a very exciting player.

“We’ve taken our time with that but yeah Saka had a very good season with Arsenal, not in the team at the very end but really good season of progress and he’s a player (we’re) watching very closely.”

Busayo Saka

Saka, 18, scored four goals and laid on 12 assists in 38 appearances last season.