England manager, Gareth Southgate, has explained why he did not include Nigerian Super Eagles target, Bukayo Saka, in his squad for the UEFA Nations League.

Saka’s omission has generated a lot of debate because the squad announced by Southgate does not have a recognized left-back.

However, Southgate said he dropped Saka because he is more attack-minded than defensive.

“He’s obviously with the Under-21s this time and I feel he’s more of an attacking player. I know he’s played at left-back and he’s given good contributions there in an attacking sense certainly,” Southgate was quoted as saying by Goal.com.





“At the moment left wing-back, left side higher up the pitch, I know he’s played in midfield and on the right as well but that they would be his better positions. He’s a very exciting player.

“We’ve taken our time with that but yeah Saka had a very good season with Arsenal, not in the team at the very end but really good season of progress and he’s a player (we’re) watching very closely.”

Saka, 18, scored four goals and laid on 12 assists in 38 appearances last season.