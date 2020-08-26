Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has revealed she is yet to get married.

The mother of one in a recent interview disclosed that she is scared of having a failed marriage.

According to the 41-year-old, she decided to remain single because she does not want to experience a failed marriage.

In her words; “If I get married, I really want to stay married, and staying married is not an easy thing. It means you are completely in tune with your partner. It means you have found your soul mate and will have to be able to stand a lot of disappointments that would definitely come but then again you have to learn how to forgive.”





Genevieve who has never been married gave birth to her daughter, Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji when she was still in secondary school, at the age of 17.

Theodora is now married to her Heart throb, Prince Chigozie Ikediwa.