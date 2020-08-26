Content creator and YouTuber Akah Nnani and his wife Claire are out with the latest episode of their vlog. Here they discuss how much a ring should be and the importance of a ring to a woman’s proposal.

The lovebirds wrote : This video is a follow up to our Instagram post asking if the absence of a ring would determine the answer a woman would give at a proposal. The responses were hilarious but then we decided to tell our own ring story and share how much our ring is.

Check on it:



