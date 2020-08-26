World’s number one international talent show, The Voice Nigeria is back with the Season Three of the show.

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 is a singing competition television series that employs a panel of four coaches who critique artists’ performances and guide their teams of selected artists through the remainder of the season.

However, the organisers have made some changes to coaches for this Season’s The Voice with Darey, and Falz The Bahd Guy replacing Timi Dakolo and Patoranking but Waje, and Yemi Alade will return to their seats.

Speaking on the expert selection of Coaches this season, Managing Director, Un1ty Production and Executive Producer, The Voice Season Three, Mr. Akin Salami stated, “Music is a universal language that reaches beyond geographical, age, cultural, social and even religions boundaries. We are excited about taking this journey with a versatile and dynamic team of Coaches that will enrich the experience for both the talents and the audience. In building on the legacy of The Voice to showcase the very best talents, we are confident that these industry veterans will attract the brightest of Nigerian talents to deliver a more vibrant and competitive contest than ever before. Needless to say, we are in for an exciting ride with maximum energy and a lot of great vibes.”





The Coaches have also expressed their delight to be a part of the show and have given potential talents insights into what they will be looking out for. On his part, Darey noted saying, “I’m looking forward to impacting and guiding the super exceptional talents we will see on the voice this year. On the show, I will share, teach, coach and also learn while we work to together to build the next superstar to come out of Nigeria”

While speaking on this, FalzTheBahd Guy said, “As a first-time coach and a big fan of The Voice across the world, I am excited to be a coach on the show and I will immerse myself to get the best out of all the talents.”

Having coached the winning talent on The Voice Season Two, Waje is going into this season confident stating, “The Voice is about the talents and the coaches. Some don’t have the experience but we will figure that out together. You can be rest assured that we will have show like never before”

Rounding off the Coaches’ panel was Yemi Alade who expressed that, “Last season was my first time but this year Team Yemi has to go home with the crown. I am looking for passion, originality and those want to find themselves in the global music scene.”

However, the singing competition will open for online auditions on the 25th of August 2020.

Further details on how to audition are available at www.thevoicenigeria.com