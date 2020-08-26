Nigerian songwriter, recording artist and music producer Larry Gaaga comes through with a new single dubbed ‘Slow Burner’ featuring Empawa singer Joeboy.
The song comes after his “Hold On“ record. The music video was directed by Unlimited L.A. Watch the visual below and let us know in the comments what you think…
Check on the Lyrics:
Gaaga Muzik…
Oh, da-da Oh,
Uh yeah-yeah Yeah
(Marvio)
Oh-oh oh, Ahh ah
Joeboy pon deck
Larry Gaaga!!
[Verse 1]
Something about your waist
Wey dey make me wan stagger (i swear)
Feel the rhythm and bass
Pierce me like sey na dagger
I no go lie Onome you bad
Take me to space and mars
Me l just want to dance, and romance your body
[Chorus]
Girl you set the dance floor on fire
And you last long you like a slow burner
And you so on point with no commas
Make me scream YE I’m singing like Burna
