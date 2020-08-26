By Preye Campbell

Lionel Messi may no longer be a Barcelona player after all, seeing he has become the epicentre of a possible transfer that has taken the football world by storm in the last twenty-four hours.

Messi, arguably the best player in football history, has been a Barcelona player throughout his career but has now been linked with an exit from the Blaugrana side after a highly disappointing season. As such, the six-time Ballon D’or winner has been the focus of some of Europe’s elite clubs after his transfer stance hit the airwaves.





Messi’s contract with the Camp Nou side is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, but he has a deal that could see him terminate his contract unilaterally- allowing him to leave for free before the contract ends. With his current contract set at a whooping €700 million, only a few clubs could go all out for football’s finest player.

Manchester City

Manchester City are touted to be the closest club that could capture Messi’s signature should he decide to leave. Of course, that belief is strengthened by the fact that Pep Guardiola is the manager of City. Guardiola was Messi’s manager at Barcelona and both were the mastermind behind Barca’s total dominance of European football in 2009. That style of the Barca team of 2009 can never be forgotten and many people believe that a reunion could be set in Manchester. If Messi joins City, he could be the final piece of a Guardiola jigsaw that has seen him dominate English football but failed to show the same in European competitions. And of course, Messi joining City will give the club a new, deadly look in world football as he will be sharing the pitch with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling. It is expected that the Spanish manager will be monitoring the current situation and a move just might be on the cards.

Inter Milan

Inter’s CEO, Guiseppe Marotta has been a life-long Messi fan and has constantly mentioned that Messi would be welcomed to the Nerazzurri at any time. Now, it looks as if Marotta could finally get his wish with Inter now linked among the clubs that could get the Argentine’s signature. If Messi makes the move to Milan, he could become a part of a ‘new’ Inter side that has been rejuvenated by coach Antonio Conte. Messi could also be a part of a boisterous attack of compatriot Lautaro Martinez and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku. Martinez has constantly been linked with a move to Barcelona and maybe, just maybe, a swap deal could happen.

Paris Saint-Germain

Certainly, a transfer like this cannot exclude PSG. And with Neymar Jr on board, a reunion could be the likeliest of any deal. Messi and Neymar formed part of a potent triumvirate at Barcelona and also blossomed in their friendship. Some experts believe that Barca’s failure to re-sign the Brazilian international at Messi’s request has only added the spark to his determination to leave. A move to France is possible and what an attack PSG would have if Messi joins! With PSG already boasting the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the 2020 UEFA Champions League finalist could be in line for a new deadly trio.

Chelsea

The news is that head coach Frank Lampard is in for a possible transfer of Messi. Chelsea have been the busiest side in this transfer window and if that has taught us anything, it is that owner Roman Abramovich is capable of getting the player he wants. And if the Blues are very much keen on Messi, a deal could happen.

Juventus

Our dreams could come true after all. The Messi- Cristiano Ronaldo partnership that has so long been sought after could finally happen in Turin. New coach Andrea Pirlo is a massive supporter of Messi. Whether he wants to bring the ten- time La Liga champion to the Old Lady remains to be seen. But for football’s sake, we all would be interested in a move.

Manchester United

Manchester United remain one of Europe’s most successful club, both on the pitch and off it. A deal for Messi will further prove the club’s financial dominance. Not much is seen on why Messi would want to join the Red Devils and the twenty- time Premier League champions are in a transfer hassle of their own. But for the sake of not leaving anything out, United remain candidates to sign Messi.