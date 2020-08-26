By Taiwo Okanlawon
Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate has reacted to the sour encounter which occurred between former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Daily Trust correspondent in Calabar, Cross River.
The Ex-lawmaker advised the former minister on improving his relationship with journalists.
Mr Fani-Kayode appeared in a video on Tuesday verbally assaulting a reporter Charles Eyo who asked the ex-minister if his recent tour around the country was being ‘bankrolled’ by someone.
The incident occurred last week when the former minister visited Cross River State during his tour of the southern region.
Without mentioning the ex-minister’s name, Sani wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “When a journalist ask questions, it’s to you; when you answer, it’s to the public.”
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 26, 2020
Fani Kayode always claims what he’s not,he clearly acted opposite of his description of himself as educated and civilised by going off like a double barrell gun, when all he needed to say was no, nobody bankrolled his trip, perhaps he had taken his usual, what’s the big deal in being an ex minister or even a lawyer that a journalist cannot ask a simple question no matter how vexatious, that made him lost his temper that much,he exhibited the temperament of a motor park head