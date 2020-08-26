By Taiwo Okanlawon

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate has reacted to the sour encounter which occurred between former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Daily Trust correspondent in Calabar, Cross River.

The Ex-lawmaker advised the former minister on improving his relationship with journalists.

Mr Fani-Kayode appeared in a video on Tuesday verbally assaulting a reporter Charles Eyo who asked the ex-minister if his recent tour around the country was being ‘bankrolled’ by someone.





The incident occurred last week when the former minister visited Cross River State during his tour of the southern region.

Without mentioning the ex-minister’s name, Sani wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “When a journalist ask questions, it’s to you; when you answer, it’s to the public.”

